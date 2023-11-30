Quant Mutual Fund, US-based FII Minerva Ventures Fund invest in Man Infraconstruction stock. Share hits record high
Quant Mutual Fund has invested ₹27.12 crore in Man Infraconstruction paying ₹155 apiece
Quant Mutual Fund and US-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Minerva Ventures Fund have invested in Indian stock Man Infraconstruction. These institutional investors invested in Man Infraconstruction company via preferential offer route. The board of directors of the company approved share allotment to these fund houses at a price of ₹155 per share.
