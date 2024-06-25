Quant Mutual Fund, which is under the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( SEBI ) scanner over an alleged front-running case, is one of the country's fastest-growing fund houses. According to data collected from ValueResearch, it has a total assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹84,000 crore. The decade-old fund house has generated high returns over the years for investors, thanks to the best-performing mutual fund schemes in its arsenal. Here is a list of best-performing funds from Ouant MF (as per data collected from ValueResearch reports): 1. Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct has generated 84.82 per cent in the past year, 37.73 per cent in the last three years, and 38.92 per cent returns in the last five years.

2. Quant Mid Cap Fund Direct has generated 75.61 per cent returns in the past year, 35.18 per cent in the last three years, and 37.42 per cent in the last five years.

3. Quant Value Fund Direct has given 75.27 per cent returns in the past year; the fund was launched in November 2021.

4. Quant Business Cycle Fund Direct has generated 70.86 per cent returns in the past year, the fund was launched in May 2023.

5. Quant BFSI Fund Direct has given a total one-year return of 70.61 per cent, since it was launched in June 2023.

6. Quant Large and Mid Cap Fund Direct generated a total return of 69.79 per cent in the past year, 31.97 per cent in the last three years, and 29.90 per cent in the last five years.

7. Quant Small Cap Fund Direct has given a total return of 68.53 per cent in the past year. This is one of the funds from Quant which has generated the most returns in the three-year and five-year period. The fund generated 34.86 per cent in the last three years, and 44.39 per cent in the last five years.

8. Quant Quantamental Fund Direct gave a total one-year return of 63.99 per cent, and 34.73 per cent in the last three years after being established in May 2021.

9. Quant Flexi Cap Fund Direct has generated a total return of 63.65 per cent in the past year, 27.96 per cent in the last three years, and 34.41 per cent in the last five years.

10. Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund Direct gave a total return of 62.14 per cent in the past year since it was established in April 2023.





The fund house is facing a probe by the capital market regulator SEBI over alleged front-running.

Front-running is illegal as the broker enters the market with prior knowledge of a trade or multiple trades which eventually leads to market manipulation. Apart from this, the broker may carry out this activity with prior insider information about market movements.

SEBI's action against Quant's trading practices received a muted response from the investors as they do not see it as a reason to worry. Media reports on June 23 said SEBI's investigation unit conducted search operations in Quant Mutual Fund House's premises in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Note: This story is for informational purposes only, please speak to a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any investment-related decisions.

