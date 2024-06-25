Quant Mutual Funds under SEBI lens over front-running: A look at its top 10 schemes with over 60% returns a year
Quant Mutual Fund is facing a Securities and Exchange Board of India probe over allegations of front-running. The fund house's top 10 schemes are giving more than 60 per cent returns annually.
Quant Mutual Fund, which is under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) scanner over an alleged front-running case, is one of the country's fastest-growing fund houses. According to data collected from ValueResearch, it has a total assets under management (AUM) of more than ₹84,000 crore.
The decade-old fund house has generated high returns over the years for investors, thanks to the best-performing mutual fund schemes in its arsenal. Here is a list of best-performing funds from Ouant MF (as per data collected from ValueResearch reports):
1. Quant Infrastructure Fund Direct has generated 84.82 per cent in the past year, 37.73 per cent in the last three years, and 38.92 per cent returns in the last five years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started