Quant Pick: Short covering can push Axis Bank stock towards ₹950 in short term2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:46 PM IST
ICICI Direct has picked the banking sector stock, Axis Bank, as their quant pick, backed by derivative and quantitative data
Bank Nifty has declined more than 6 per cent from highs where both public, private sector banks came under pressure. However, analysts at ICICI Direct believe current declines should act as a good entry opportunities for stocks like Axis Bank, which is trading near its important support of ₹800 levels on the long term price data.
