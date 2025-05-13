Quant Small Cap Fund-owned realty stock edges higher as board sets date to declare Q4 results, interim dividend

Quant Small Cap Fund owned Man Infraconstruction share price jumped over 2 per cent in Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that the board will meet on May 20 to declare financial results for the March quarter and consider dividend for FY25.

At 11am, Man Infraconstruction shares were trading at ₹162.71 apiece on May 13, as compared to previous close at ₹159.14.

Man Infraconstruction Q4 results details In an exchange filing dated May 12, the company said, “This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, inter-alia; To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; and To consider and approve payment of First Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26.”

The company further informed that the trading window for designated people and immediate relatives will remain closed from Tuesday, April 1 to Thursday, May 22.

"Further as communicated earlier, pursuant to "Code of Internal Procedures and Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading in Securities" adopted by the Company under the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with amendments thereto, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relative (as defined in the code) with effect from Tuesday, April 01, 2025 till expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 and accordingly the Trading Window shall remain closed till Thursday, May 22, 2025," the company added.

