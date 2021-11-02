Quentin Tarantino to auction seven unseen ‘Pulp Fiction’ scenes as NFTs

As part of an address at the NFT.NYC conference in Times Square Tuesday, Tarantino took to the stage to describe the writing process for “Pulp Fiction." The filmmaker said he spent roughly seven months compiling the script, which he wrote by hand. The original manuscript, he said, had scribbles all over it as well as doodles and cross-outs. The character played by John Travolta was, in the original draft, named Edgar, Tarantino revealed.

