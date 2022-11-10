Quess Corp declares 8 per share dividend, stock hits a new 52-week-low

Quess Corp declares ₹8 per share dividend, stock hits a new 52-week-low3 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:46 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹7,300.03 Cr, Quess Corp Ltd is a mid-size company that engages in the commercial services industry. The leading business services provider in India Quess Corp Limited (Quess) offers services in areas like sales & marketing, customer service, after-sales support, back office operations, manufacturing operations, facilities and security management, HR & F&A operations, IT & mobility services, etc. With more than 64 locations spread over India, South East Asia, North America, and the Middle East, the organisation has a significant global reach in over 10 countries. For the fiscal year 2022–2023, the corporation has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 8 per share.