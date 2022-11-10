Quess Corp declares 8 per share dividend, stock hits a new 52-week-low

Commenting on the results, ED & Group CEO Mr. Guruprasad Srinivasan said, “We are happy to announce that we have crossed the 500k headcount milestone driven by the highest ever headcount addition of 33.7k in the quarter. All our large businesses have continued to demonstrate high growth, with our consolidated revenues going up by 32% YoY and 7% on a QoQ basis. However, sluggish hiring in IT sector has impacted our higher margin businesses of IT staffing and Selection. We have taken the initial steps towards building our staffing presence in USA. While this investment may have some margin impact in the short term, we strongly believe that this investment will open up new growth avenues and improve margin profile of the business. Buoyed by record headcount addition, we are now focused on improving our margins."