Quess Corp share price jumps over 15% to touch 52-week high as board approves demerger plan
Quess Corp's share price surged over 15% to hit a 52-week high after the approval of its demerger plan. The company will split into three separate businesses to enhance shareholder value.
Quess Corp share price jumped over 15% to touch its 52-week high on Monday's trading session, following the announcement that the firm will split into three distinct businesses in an effort to unlock shareholder value. During the company's board meeting on Friday, the demerger plan was approved. Quess Corp share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹580 apiece on BSE.
