Quess Corp share price jumps over 5% in a weak market; two demerged entities to list on THIS date in June

Quess Corp share price jumped more than 5 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Tuesday, June 10, in an otherwise weak market. Quess Corp share price opened at ₹321.05 against its previous close of ₹314.95 and rose 5.4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹332. Around 9:45 AM, the small-cap stock traded 3.33 per cent higher at ₹325.45, looking set to snap its three-day losing run.

Quess Corp share price trend Quess Corp's share price has been under strong pressure this year, falling over 50 per cent. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹448 on September 23 last year and a 52-week low of ₹281.05 on April 15 this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock gained nearly 4 per cent in June after a 5 per cent decline in May.

Quess Corp's demerged entities to list on June 11 Through an exchange filing on June 9, Quess Corp announced that Digitide Solutions Limited and Bluspring Enterprises Limited- the demerged entities of the company- will be listed on the BSE and the NSE on June 11.

"Digitide Solutions Limited and Bluspring Enterprises Limited have received approval from BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) for the listing of their equity shares. Effective from Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the equity shares of Digitide Solutions Limited and Bluspring Enterprises Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchanges," Quess Corp said.

On February 16, 2024, Quess Corp, one of the largest recruitment firms in India, said its board of directors had approved the demerger of Quess Corp into three independent entities- Quess Corp Ltd, Digitide Solutions Ltd, and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd.

The new Quess Corp Ltd handles workforce management, Digitide Solutions Ltd provides business process management solutions and insurtech, and Bluspring Enterprises Ltd offers facility management, industrial services, and investments.

Read all market-related news here