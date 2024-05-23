Quest Laboratories listing: Quest Lab share price lists at 60% premium on NSE
Quest Laboratories listing: Shares of Quest Laboratories got listed at a premium of nearly 60 per cent at ₹155 apiece against its issue price of ₹97 on NSE.
Quest Laboratories listing: Shares of Quest Laboratories made a strong debut on Thursday, May 23, listing at a premium of nearly 60 per cent at ₹155 apiece against its issue price of ₹97 on NSE. After opening higher, Quest Laboratories shares rose further to hit the level of ₹159 but eased later and traded at ₹147.35 around 10:35 am.
