Quest Laboratories listing: Quest Lab share price lists at 60% premium on NSE

Quest Laboratories listing: Shares of Quest Laboratories made a strong debut on Thursday, May 23, listing at a premium of nearly 60 per cent at ₹155 apiece against its issue price of ₹97 on NSE. After opening higher, Quest Laboratories shares rose further to hit the level of ₹159 but eased later and traded at ₹147.35 around 10:35 am.

Quest Laboratories IPO, with a size of ₹43.16 crore, opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 15, and concluded on Friday, May 17. Quest Laboratories IPO price band was ₹93 to ₹97 per share.

The IPO's lot size was 1,200 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment amount required was ₹1,16,400.

An entirely fresh issue of 44.5 lakh equity shares, Quest Laboratories IPO saw strong buying interest from retail, QIB and NII segments.

Overall, Quest Laboratories IPO was subscribed 85.26 times. The IPO received bids for 25.5 crore equity shares against 29.85 lakh shares on the offer.

The retail category was subscribed 57.63 times, while the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 57.20 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 184.10 times.

The company intends to use the net issue proceeds to fund capital expenditures, including the purchase of plant and machinery for expansion at the existing manufacturing facility, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Quest Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company which operates in the domestic market across twelve states and two union territories. Its manufacturing unit is located in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, traded with decent gains in the morning session. Sensex opened at 74,253.53 against its previous close of 74,221.06 and rose over half a per cent to the intraday high level of 74,632.36 in Thursday's trade till 10:30 am. Similarly, the Nifty 50 opened at 22,614.10 against its previous close of 22,597.80 and rose over half a per cent to 22,719.35.

