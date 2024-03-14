Quick commerce: Blinkit's edge in a competitive market
Summary
- A significant market share and healthy finances will help Blinkit navigate the challenges of the quick commerce market
The quick commerce sector is buzzing, as consumers increasingly seek immediate satisfaction, making it a rapidly expanding market with a vast potential audience. For entities like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Blinkit, their gross order value growth is expected to sustain at over 50% in the short-to-medium term, according to a report by Elara Securities (India) dated 7 March.