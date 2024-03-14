Quick commerce: Blinkit's edge in a competitive market

But competition is intensifying, and the path ahead for Blinkit may not be all that smooth, although its strong market presence and healthy balance sheet may help it stand against peers. For perspective, 90% of Blinkit’s gross order value comes from its top eight cities, which points to a high level of acceptance. Moreover, at the end of the December quarter (Q3), the consolidated business of Zomato had a closing cash balance of about ₹12,000 crore.