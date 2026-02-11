Quote of the day: We don't have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined — Warren Buffett

At a time when global financial markets are witnessing sharp swings on the back of geopolitical tensions, trade and tariffs uncertainty, liquidity shifts and algorithm-driven flows, investors can find some wisdom in legendary investor Warren Buffett’s words.

Buffett, the chairman and former CEO of Berkshire Hathaway and widely known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” has built one of the most remarkable investing track records in history by following a simple but disciplined philosophy.

He once famously said, “We don’t have to be smarter than the rest. We have to be more disciplined than the rest.” His words can come in handy as investors navigate high market volatility.

What does Warren Buffett's quote mean? Influenced by his mentor Benjamin Graham, Buffett has focused on buying high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages at reasonable prices, insisting on a margin of safety and holding investments for the long term.

Stock market investing in modern days has often been glorifying intelligence — complex models, predictions, high-frequency signals and “exclusive” insights. However, market history shows that long-term success is more about behaviour than brilliance.

Going by the past few years, the Indian stock market has seen record retail participation, frenzied IPO cycles, thematic rallies in defence and railway stocks, and volatility in smallcaps. In such an environment, the temptation to constantly react is profuse. Investors seem to chase momentum at the top and abandon quality during corrections. The result? Poor timing and inconsistent returns.

Discipline, on the other hand, operates quietly.

Discipline in markets means sticking to asset allocation even when one segment is outperforming dramatically. Disciplined investing may include resisting leverage during euphoric phases and accumulating strong businesses during corrections instead of waiting for perfect clarity. Most importantly, it also means accepting that volatility is not risk — behaviour is.

Buffett’s own track record reinforces this philosophy. He has never tried to predict short-term market moves or macro cycles with precision. Instead, the ace investor relied on a repeatable structure: buy quality businesses at reasonable prices, demand a margin of safety, and allow compounding to do the heavy lifting.

Across decades of booms, busts, bubbles and crashes, Buffett has repeatedly stressed that temperament and discipline matter more than raw intelligence.

During heightened volatility, disciplined investors tend to outperform not because they forecast better, but because they panic less. Markets will be volatile, earnings cycles will change, and global uncertainty will prevail. But the biggest destroyer of wealth remains emotional decision-making: fear at the bottom, greed at the top.

However, one can find the edge in investing in his behaviour. As Buffett suggests, you don’t need to outsmart everyone. You simply need to avoid doing what most people do at the wrong time.

And in today’s markets, that may be the most powerful advantage of all.

About Warren Buffett Warren Buffett is among the world's richest people thanks to his investing prowess. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire index, Warren Buffett's net worth was estimated at $149 billion.

During his tenure as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, which ended on December 31, 2025, Buffett has been known for driving a sharp surge in the company shares while spotting many valuable stock bets.

In 1962, Buffett started buying up shares for $7.60 apiece, expanding Berkshire Hathaway from a struggling New England textile mill to a global conglomerate, according to an AP report. Berkshire Hathaway Class A stocks were at $755,400 apiece at the start of 2026.

Over time, Buffett evolved from buying “cheap stocks” to buying great businesses at fair prices, with Coca Cola, American Express, Apple and Moody's emerging as some of his top bets.