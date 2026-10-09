R Systems International skyrockets 15% today after it was down 34% in a year — Book profit or buy more? Experts' view

Stocks to buy today: Following a sharp rally in the Nifty IT index, other IT-enabled stocks also witnessed a sharp upside during Friday's session. R Systems International Ltd shares are one of them. R Systems International's share price today opened upside at ₹245.80 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹284.60 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging more than 15% rise against its previous close of ₹242.85. Notably, shares of R Systems International Ltd are among the beaten-down stocks on Dalal Street. It has shed 30% YTD and about 34% over the past year.

According to stock market experts, R Systems International shares are rising today due to buzz around IT and IT-enabled stocks. The Nifty IT index surged up to 4% during the intraday trade, led by a TCS Q2FY27 results-fueled rally in large-cap IT stocks. This also triggered buying in IT-enabled stocks. R Systems International Ltd, being an IT-enabled company, is benefiting from the buzz in IT shares, said experts. They said that R Systems International shares are on the cusp of a technical breakout. After the breakout, we can expect the R Systems International share price to touch ₹358 soon.

R Systems International shares | What's fueling the stock? Highlighting the reason for the rally in the R Systems International Ltd share price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “R Systems International Ltd is an IT-enabled company. It is benefiting from the buzz around IT stocks, fueled by TCS's Q2 results. The company's fundamentals are also strong, as it received an AA− (Stable) rating from the rating agency ICRA on Thursday.”

R Systems International share price target Expecting the rally to continue, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “R Systems International share price is on the cusp of giving a technical breakout at ₹298. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect R Systems International share price to touch ₹358 in the near term. So, R Systems International shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹248. Long-term investors may also hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹234.”

On the suggestion to the fresh investors regarding R Systems International shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can wait for some correction and buy around ₹260 per share levels, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹248 for the immediate target of ₹300. On breaking above this target, one can hold the scrip maintaining a stop-loss of ₹288 for the next target of ₹358.”