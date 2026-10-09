R Systems International skyrockets 15% today after it was down 34% in a year — Book profit or buy more? Experts' view

Stocks to buy today: Following a sharp rally in the Nifty IT index, other IT-enabled stocks also witnessed a sharp upside during Friday's session. R Systems International Ltd shares are one of them. R Systems International's share price today opened upside at ₹245.80 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹284.60 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging more than 15% rise against its previous close of ₹242.85. Notably, shares of R Systems International Ltd are among the beaten-down stocks on Dalal Street. It has shed 30% YTD and about 34% over the past year.

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According to stock market experts, R Systems International shares are rising today due to buzz around IT and IT-enabled stocks. The Nifty IT index surged up to 4% during the intraday trade, led by a TCS Q2FY27 results-fueled rally in large-cap IT stocks. This also triggered buying in IT-enabled stocks. R Systems International Ltd, being an IT-enabled company, is benefiting from the buzz in IT shares, said experts. They said that R Systems International shares are on the cusp of a technical breakout. After the breakout, we can expect the R Systems International share price to touch ₹358 soon.

R Systems International shares | What's fueling the stock? Highlighting the reason for the rally in the R Systems International Ltd share price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “R Systems International Ltd is an IT-enabled company. It is benefiting from the buzz around IT stocks, fueled by TCS's Q2 results. The company's fundamentals are also strong, as it received an AA− (Stable) rating from the rating agency ICRA on Thursday.”

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R Systems International share price target Expecting the rally to continue, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “R Systems International share price is on the cusp of giving a technical breakout at ₹298. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect R Systems International share price to touch ₹358 in the near term. So, R Systems International shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹248. Long-term investors may also hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹234.”

On the suggestion to the fresh investors regarding R Systems International shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can wait for some correction and buy around ₹260 per share levels, maintaining a stop-loss at ₹248 for the immediate target of ₹300. On breaking above this target, one can hold the scrip maintaining a stop-loss of ₹288 for the next target of ₹358.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).