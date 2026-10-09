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R Systems International skyrockets 15% today after it was down 34% in a year — Book profit or buy more? Experts' view

R Systems International Ltd's share price is rising today following a sharp rally in the Nifty IT index, say experts

Asit Manohar
Published9 Oct 2026, 11:59 AM IST
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R Systems International's share is on the cusp of a technical breakout, say experts.
R Systems International's share is on the cusp of a technical breakout, say experts.(Photo: AI-generated for educational purpopse)
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Stocks to buy today: Following a sharp rally in the Nifty IT index, other IT-enabled stocks also witnessed a sharp upside during Friday's session. R Systems International Ltd shares are one of them. R Systems International's share price today opened upside at 245.80 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of 284.60 per share within a few minutes of the Opening Bell, logging more than 15% rise against its previous close of 242.85. Notably, shares of R Systems International Ltd are among the beaten-down stocks on Dalal Street. It has shed 30% YTD and about 34% over the past year.

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According to stock market experts, R Systems International shares are rising today due to buzz around IT and IT-enabled stocks. The Nifty IT index surged up to 4% during the intraday trade, led by a TCS Q2FY27 results-fueled rally in large-cap IT stocks. This also triggered buying in IT-enabled stocks. R Systems International Ltd, being an IT-enabled company, is benefiting from the buzz in IT shares, said experts. They said that R Systems International shares are on the cusp of a technical breakout. After the breakout, we can expect the R Systems International share price to touch 358 soon.

R Systems International shares | What's fueling the stock?

Highlighting the reason for the rally in the R Systems International Ltd share price today, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “R Systems International Ltd is an IT-enabled company. It is benefiting from the buzz around IT stocks, fueled by TCS's Q2 results. The company's fundamentals are also strong, as it received an AA− (Stable) rating from the rating agency ICRA on Thursday.”

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R Systems International share price target

Expecting the rally to continue, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “R Systems International share price is on the cusp of giving a technical breakout at 298. On breaking above this level on a closing basis, we can expect R Systems International share price to touch 358 in the near term. So, R Systems International shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at 248. Long-term investors may also hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at 234.”

On the suggestion to the fresh investors regarding R Systems International shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can wait for some correction and buy around 260 per share levels, maintaining a stop-loss at 248 for the immediate target of 300. On breaking above this target, one can hold the scrip maintaining a stop-loss of 288 for the next target of 358.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

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