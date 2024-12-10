The report mentions that financials are both the biggest wealth destroyer and the largest wealth creator. This is particularly intriguing since financials are being viewed as a major theme for 2025. Could you shed some light on this?

Yes, this study addresses that as well. The “bruising" aspect is thematic, so let’s not confuse it with your current question—it’s a separate subject altogether. What you’re asking about relates to the last five years. During that period, ICICI and several other large banks generated substantial wealth. At the same time, there were banks that faced significant challenges—some even collapsed. For example, two or three banks lost a considerable amount of money, with losses reaching ₹60,000-70,000 crore. So, within the banking sector, you had both major wealth creators and notable wealth destroyers. This kind of dynamic is always a possibility.