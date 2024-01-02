Radhakishan Damani acquires 1.44% stake in VST Industries, shares locked at 20% upper circuit: Check all buyers, sellers
Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani picked up more than 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries at an average price of ₹3,390 per share, according to BSE data.
Ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has bought additional stake in VST Industries through bulk deals on Tuesday, January 2. According to BSE bul deal data, Damani picked up more than 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries at an average price of ₹3,390 per share resulting in a 1.44 per cent stake in the company.
