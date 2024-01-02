Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Radhakishan Damani acquires 1.44% stake in VST Industries, shares locked at 20% upper circuit: Check all buyers, sellers

Radhakishan Damani acquires 1.44% stake in VST Industries, shares locked at 20% upper circuit: Check all buyers, sellers

Nikita Prasad

  • Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani picked up more than 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries at an average price of 3,390 per share, according to BSE data.

Founder Radhakishan Damani holds 53.56 per cent stake in D-Mart parent Avenue Supermarts.

Ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has bought additional stake in VST Industries through bulk deals on Tuesday, January 2. According to BSE bul deal data, Damani picked up more than 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries at an average price of 3,390 per share resulting in a 1.44 per cent stake in the company.

The Avenue Supermarts' promoter through his investment vehicles Derive Trading and Bright Star, already holds 30.7 per cent stake in the company. Along with Damani, SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) also acquired 2.25 lakh shares of VST Industries today, at an average price of 3,390 per share, according to BSE. This took the combined transaction value to 151.84 crore.

Meanwhile, two entities also divested a 2.9 per cent stake in VST Industries Ltd for 152 crore through open market transactions. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) and DSP MF were the entities that offloaded their shares in VST Industries.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh equity shares and DSP MF disposed of 2.50 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.3 per cent stake in VST Industries and 1.6 per cent stake in the company, respectively. The shares were offloaded in the price range of 3,390-3,390.13 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to 152.55 crore.

VST Industries Share Price Today

Shares of VST Industries rallied 20 per cent to close at 4,065.30 per piece on the BSE. VST Industries manufactures and sell cigarettes and unmanufactured tobacco.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
