Ace investor Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani has bought additional stake in VST Industries through bulk deals on Tuesday, January 2. According to BSE bul deal data, Damani picked up more than 2.22 lakh shares of VST Industries at an average price of ₹3,390 per share resulting in a 1.44 per cent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Avenue Supermarts' promoter through his investment vehicles Derive Trading and Bright Star, already holds 30.7 per cent stake in the company. Along with Damani, SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) also acquired 2.25 lakh shares of VST Industries today, at an average price of ₹3,390 per share, according to BSE. This took the combined transaction value to ₹151.84 crore.

Meanwhile, two entities also divested a 2.9 per cent stake in VST Industries Ltd for ₹152 crore through open market transactions. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) and DSP MF were the entities that offloaded their shares in VST Industries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HDFC Mutual Fund sold 2 lakh equity shares and DSP MF disposed of 2.50 lakh shares, amounting to a 1.3 per cent stake in VST Industries and 1.6 per cent stake in the company, respectively. The shares were offloaded in the price range of ₹3,390-3,390.13 apiece, taking the combined transaction value to ₹152.55 crore.

VST Industries Share Price Today Shares of VST Industries rallied 20 per cent to close at ₹4,065.30 per piece on the BSE. VST Industries manufactures and sell cigarettes and unmanufactured tobacco.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!