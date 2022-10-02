Should you buy DMart shares?

Amnish Aggarwal and Anushka Chhajed analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher in their latest report dated September 30, said, "We are upgrading our EPS estimates (2.8%/4.2% for FY23/24 and introduce FY25 EPS estimate) and our DCF based target price to Rs5120 (Rs4636 earlier). we believe D’Mart will gain significantly in FY23 from throughput in stores opened during covid. We remain confident that the company’s strategy of “Everyday Low Prices" (EDLP) will push sales during the current high inflation scenario and will attract the middle-class to organized retail from unorganized retail. With a strong balance sheet and the efficient execution capability of the management, we expect sustained growth in coming years."