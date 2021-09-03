Radhakishan Damani books profit in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

As per Prozone Intu Properties shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 31.50 lakh shares of the company, which is around 2.06 per cent of the net company shares. However, in Q1FY2021-22 shareholding pattern of the company, Radhakishan Damani's name is missing, which means the marquee investor has either booked 100 per cent profit in the counter or his shareholding in the realty company has gone down below 1 per cent. As per the shareholding pattern of Prozone Intu Properties for March 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani held 19.25 lakh company stock, which was around 1.26 per cent of the net company shares. However, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held same 2.06 per cent company shares in March 2021 quarter that means Big Bull has kept his shareholding unchanged in this realty company.

