Radhakishan Damani buys more shares of this portfolio stock in Q12 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 10:28 AM IST
As per the recent shareholding pattern released, Indian veteran investor and billionaire Radhakishan Damani has increased his shareholding marginally in United Breweries Ltd (UBL) through his investment arm Derive Trading and Resorts Private Ltd. during the first quarter of the current fisca(Q1 FY23).