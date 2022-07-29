Radhakishan Damani buys more shares of this portfolio stock in Q1

According to the recent shareholding pattern of United Breweries on the BSE, Damani's Derive Trading and Resorts Private holds 1.23% stake or 32,52,378 shares in the alcohol-making company during the quarter ended June 2022, which is higher than 1.21% equity or 31,95,834 shares he had held in the previous quarter of March 2022. Therefore, he has bought more than 50,000 shares of UBL during the April-June period.