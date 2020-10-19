Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Radhakishan Damani hikes stake in Spencers Retail, shares jump
Spencer Retail shares today jumped over 6%
Spencer Retail shares today jumped over 6%

Radhakishan Damani hikes stake in Spencers Retail, shares jump

1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2020, 01:34 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Radhakishan Damani increased his stake in Spencer Retail to 2.20% in the quarter ended September 2020

Spencers Retail shares today jumped more than 6% after veteran investor Radhakishan Damani raised his stake in the company. Radhakishan Damani increased his stake in Spencers Retail to 2.20% in the quarter ended September 2020, according to the shareholding patter released by the company.

At the end of the June quarter, Radhakishan Damani held 2.09% stake in the company.

In noon trade, Spencers Retail shares had pared some early gains and traded 2.6% higher at 74.90.

Spencers Retail shares had hit a 52-week high of 110.77 in February this year. In March, the stock had hit a 52-week low of 51.92. On a year to date basis, the stock is up over 34%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout