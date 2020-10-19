Radhakishan Damani hikes stake in Spencers Retail, shares jump

Radhakishan Damani hikes stake in Spencers Retail, shares jump1 min read . 01:34 PM IST
- Radhakishan Damani increased his stake in Spencer Retail to 2.20% in the quarter ended September 2020
Spencers Retail shares today jumped more than 6% after veteran investor Radhakishan Damani raised his stake in the company. Radhakishan Damani increased his stake in Spencers Retail to 2.20% in the quarter ended September 2020, according to the shareholding patter released by the company.
At the end of the June quarter, Radhakishan Damani held 2.09% stake in the company.
In noon trade, Spencers Retail shares had pared some early gains and traded 2.6% higher at ₹74.90.
Spencers Retail shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹110.77 in February this year. In March, the stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹51.92. On a year to date basis, the stock is up over 34%.
