Shares of Astra Microwave Products zoomed over 5% after the Jun-end shareholding pattern of the company revealed that renowned investor Radhakishan Damani owned 1.03% stake in the company.

Astra Microwave Products, which is into the business of defence electronics, was incorporated in 1991 by a team of scientists. It offers a wide range of expertise in RF & Microwave area along with all associated digital electronics.

The June shareholding pattern of Astra Microwave Products showed that promoters held 10.05% stake in the company while the rest by the public. Mutual funds, including Sundaram Mutual Fund A/C Sundaram Small Cap Fund and ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund held 8.14% stake in the company.

Veteran Mumbai investor Radhakishan Damani, who is also the promoter of supermarket chain DMart, holds stakes in a range of companies.

Forbes has pegged his net worth at more than $16 billion, making him one of the richest persons in India.

Astra Microwave Products has a market cap of about ₹1,070 crore.

As per Government of India’s “Make in India policy", Astra Microwave has been working with its customers and partners from India and abroad in order to be able to participate in tenders with the Indian Armed forces directly.

In the March quarter, Astra Microwave had reported reveneues of ₹172.55 crore with net profit of ₹10.86 crore.

