Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Trend share price has delivered stellar returns to its positional shareholders in recent years. The muiltibagger stock has risen around 190 percent in one year wheras it has delivered over 1000 percent return in the last five years. This Tata group stock has attracted investments from various institutional and ace investors. Institutional investors in this multibagger stock include Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, etc., whereas ace investors with assets in this Tat group stock include Radhakishan Damani. Radhakishan Damani owns a 1.35 percent stake in this company. He has invested in Trent in the name of his company, Derivatives Trading And Resorts Private Limited. However, the ace investor has trimmed their stake in this multibagger Tata group stock during the January to March 2024 quarter. Radhakishan Damani booked partial profit in the company in Q4FY24 and cut down his stake from 1.52 percent to 1.35 percent.

Examining the shareholding pattern of Trent Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter, we see that Radhakishan Damani owns a stake in this Tata group company through Derivatives Trading And Resorts Private Limited. The latest shareholding pattern of the company, available on the BSE website, reveals that Damani owns 48,07,407 Trend shares or 1.35 percent stake in the company. However, in the October to December 2023 quarter, Damani held 54,21,131 Trend shares, which was 1.52 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. This indicates that Damani made a strategic move in Q4FY24, booking partial profit in this multibagger stock by offloading 6,13,724 shares or 0.17 percent stake in the company, a decision that reflects his astute understanding of the market.

Taking a cue from Trent share price history, the Tata group stock has risen from nearly ₹`2815 to ₹4680 apiece level, recording over 65 percent 'rally '. A 'rally' in the stock market refers to a sustained increase in the prices of stocks, bonds, or indexes. In YTD time, this multibagger stock surged from around ₹3000 to ₹4680 per share mark, logging over 55 percen rise in this period. Likewise, in one year, Trent share price skyrocketed from around ₹1560 to ₹4680 per share level, registering over 190 percent rally. Similarly, in the last five years, Trent share price has surged from around ₹403.50 to ₹4680 per share mark, delivering more than a 1,000 percent return to its positional shareholders.

