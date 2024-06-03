Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Ace investor books profit in this multibagger Tata group stock
Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Ace investor hgas trimmed strake in this multibagger Tata group stock from 1.52% to 1.35% during Q4FY24
Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Trend share price has delivered stellar returns to its positional shareholders in recent years. The muiltibagger stock has risen around 190 percent in one year wheras it has delivered over 1000 percent return in the last five years. This Tata group stock has attracted investments from various institutional and ace investors. Institutional investors in this multibagger stock include Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, etc., whereas ace investors with assets in this Tat group stock include Radhakishan Damani. Radhakishan Damani owns a 1.35 percent stake in this company. He has invested in Trent in the name of his company, Derivatives Trading And Resorts Private Limited. However, the ace investor has trimmed their stake in this multibagger Tata group stock during the January to March 2024 quarter. Radhakishan Damani booked partial profit in the company in Q4FY24 and cut down his stake from 1.52 percent to 1.35 percent.
