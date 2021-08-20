Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Billionaire trims stake in these two stocks

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhakishan Damani is an Indian billionaire, who is in news for entering the world's 100 richest list. As per the Bloomberg Billionaires’ index, Radhakishan Damani stands at 97th spot in this list and his net worth is assessed $19.3 billion. However, the DMart founder has accumulated this much of wealth through his smart investments where he went with his strong conviction instead of short-term sentiments. That's why retail investors follow his portfolio for value picks. For information to such retail investors, in Q1 FY22, Radhakishan Damani has cut down his stake in his two portfolio stocks — Metropolis Healthcare and Blue Dart Express.

Radhakishan Damani share holding in Blue Dart Express

Radhakishan Damani share holding in Blue Dart Express

According to the shareholding pattern of Blue Dart Express for April to June 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani has investment in the company through his company Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd. This Radhakishan Damani company holds 3,98,770 shares of the company, which is around 1.68 per cent of the net company shares. However, for January to March 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd used to hold 4,65,770 which is around 1.96 per cent of the net company shares. So, in Q1 FY22 period, Indian billionaire has sold out 67 lakh company shares, trimming down his stake from 1.96 per cent to 1.68 per cent.

Radhakishan Damani share holding in Metropolis Healthcare

Similarly, the DMart founder has trimmed stake in Metropolis Healthcare. As per the Metropolis Healthcare shareholding pattern for Q1 FY22 period, Radhakishan Damani's Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd company has 1.61 per cent share holding in the company as the billionaire investor holds 8,21,274 shares of the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of Metropolis Healthcare for January to March 2021 quarter, this share holding stood at 8,91,274 which was around 1.74 per cent of the net company shares. So, in Q1 FY2021-22 period, Radhakishan Damani sold out 70 lakh company shares trimming down his stake in the company from 1.74 per cent to 1.61 per cent.

