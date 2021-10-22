Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Experts give 'buy' tag after fresh breakout

On whether one can buy this Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock at current levels; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock looks positive on chart pattern and one can initiate momentum buy in the chemical stock at current market price for immediate short-term target of ₹825 per share levels. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹750 while taking this position." Bagadia said that investors can hold this counter further for the short-term target of ₹850 to ₹860 per share levels.