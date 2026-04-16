Why did Radhakishan Damani pick stake in this midcap investment stock?

Investing in stocks requires a series of essential steps to build a strong and successful portfolio.
Investing in stocks requires a series of essential steps to build a strong and successful portfolio.
It begins with establishing clear objectives, selecting an investment strategy that aligns with your individual preferences, and maintaining active involvement with both the market and your holdings.
It begins with establishing clear objectives, selecting an investment strategy that aligns with your individual preferences, and maintaining active involvement with both the market and your holdings.
Additionally, seeking inspiration from seasoned investors and incorporating their time-tested strategies can provide significant value.
A notable example is Radhakishan Damani, a highly regarded investor whose decisions in the market frequently attract substantial interest.
He recently picked a stake in a mid-cap investment firm.
A word about Radhakishan Damani
Radhakishan Damani is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, businessman, and billionaire investor who founded India's mega-retail chain D-Mart.
Born on 15 March 1954 to a Marwari family, he was brought up in Bikaner. Damani is one of the few self-made billionaires in the country.
Damani is considered to be one of the Big Bulls in the stock market. He manages his portfolio through his investment firms, Bright Star Investments and Derive Trading & Resorts.
Over the years, the veteran investor has invested in cement, technology, and retail sectors.
He is considered India's retail king after the March 2017 IPO of his supermarket chain Avenue Supermarts.
Which stock did Damani buy and why?
He has picked a stake in mid-cap investment firm TSF Investments.
According to the latest shareholding pattern for March 2026, investor Damani acquired 4,170,434 shares of TSF Investments.
He held no stake in the company earlier. While the reasons for his buying this stock remain unclear, here are a few points that can explain the decision.
#1 Good financial performance
The company has been reporting good numbers for the last few quarters. Revenues at the company for Q3 FY26 grew to ₹2,585 million from ₹326 million YoY.
The net profits of TSF Investments were at ₹249 million vs ₹172 million year-over-year. These robust Q3 numbers may have led him to pick a stake in the stock.
#2 FII increase stake
FIIs have been gradually hiking their stake in TSF Investments. Their shareholding has gone up from 1.44% in March 2025 to 3.2% in the March 2026 quarter.
This could be another reason for Radhakishan Damani to pick a stake in the company.
What next?
TSF Investments’ prospects depend largely on its portfolio quality, capital allocation discipline, and exposure to high-growth sectors.
If the company continues to invest in scalable businesses, benefits from India’s economic expansion, and maintains prudent risk management, long-term value creation is possible. Returns could be driven by strategic stakes in listed and unlisted companies, as well as timely exits.
However, performance may remain sensitive to market cycles, interest rates, and execution risks. Transparency and governance will also influence investor confidence.
Overall, the firm has to balance growth opportunities with capital preservation and adapt to evolving economic conditions.
How have TSF Investments shares performed?
In the past five days, TSF Investments' stock has gained from ₹352 to ₹392. In the last month, the share price has risen 3.8%.
The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹701.50 on 14 October 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹302.10 on 11 April 2025.
About TSF Investments
TSF Investments is an Indian listed investment holding company (earlier called Sundaram Finance Holdings) that primarily acts as a core investment company (CIC) within the broader TSF Group.
In simple terms, it does not run large operating businesses itself—instead, it owns stakes in multiple companies, mainly in the automotive and auto-component sector, and earns income through dividends, capital appreciation, and strategic value creation.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com