Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Multibagger stock climbs to record high. Do you own?1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
- Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Multibagger stock today opened upside and hit intraday high of ₹9,280 apiece, a new life-time high on NSE
Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Blue Dart Express shares have been in uptrend since June 2020. In post-Covid rally, this Radhakishan Damani stock has risen from around ₹1,900 apiece levels to ₹9,280 per share levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its shareholders. Hence, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in post-Covid rally in last two years. However, the stock is still in uptrend. Blue Dart Express share price today opened upside by a huge margin and went on to hit intraday high of ₹9,280 apiece levels on NSE, climbing to a new life-time high in early morning session on Wednesday.
This multibagger stock in Radhakishan Damani's portfolio has been giving stellar return to its shareholders in last two years. In post-Covid rebound, Blue dart Express share price gave sharp upside bounce from its closing low of ₹1908.90 apiece levels on NSE. Blue Dart Express share price today made a new life-time high of ₹2,980 per share that means the stock has rise almost 5 times from its lows during the Covid-19 sell-off.
In last six months, this Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock has surged from ₹5,535 to ₹9,280 apiece levels, logging around 65 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged around 45 per cent.
According to shareholding pattern of Blue Dart Express Ltd, Radhakishan Damani has invested in this stock through his investment company Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for Q1FY23, Radhakishan Damani's Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd holds 3,31,770 Blue Dart shares, which is 1.40 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 period, Radhakishan Damani's shareholding in the company was same 1.40 per cent that means the ace investor has remained steady in the stock during April to June 2022 period.
