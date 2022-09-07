Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Blue Dart Express shares have been in uptrend since June 2020. In post-Covid rally, this Radhakishan Damani stock has risen from around ₹1,900 apiece levels to ₹9,280 per share levels, delivering more than 400 per cent return to its shareholders. Hence, it is one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in post-Covid rally in last two years. However, the stock is still in uptrend. Blue Dart Express share price today opened upside by a huge margin and went on to hit intraday high of ₹9,280 apiece levels on NSE, climbing to a new life-time high in early morning session on Wednesday.

