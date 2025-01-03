Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock Avenue Supermarts surges 15% after Q3 business update

Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock Avenue Supermarts surges 15% after Q3 business update

Saloni Goel

Avenue Supermarts' share price rose 10% in early trading on December 3, following a positive business update for Q3 of FY 2025.

Avenue Supermarts share price surges following a strong business update for Q3 FY25.

Avenue Supermarts share price surged 10 per cent to hit its upper circuit in the opening trade on Friday, December 3, following a strong business update for the third quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q3FY25).

The company said its standalone revenue from operations in the recently concluded quarter stood at 15,565.23 crore, up 17.49 per cent compared to 13,247.33 posted in the corresponding quarter last year. The figure is also higher than the revenues posted in the preceding three December quarters.

The company added 10 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 387 from 377 in the September quarter.

Avenue Supermarts is a Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock. The ace investor holds a 37.22 per cent stake as of the September 2024 quarter shareholding pattern. Damani is also categorised as a company promoter. At the end of the September quarter, he held 24.22 crore shares.

Stock Impact

Following the strong earnings announcement,

