Avenue Supermarts' share price rose 10% in early trading on December 3, following a positive business update for Q3 of FY 2025.

The company said its standalone revenue from operations in the recently concluded quarter stood at ₹15,565.23 crore, up 17.49 per cent compared to ₹13,247.33 posted in the corresponding quarter last year. The figure is also higher than the revenues posted in the preceding three December quarters.

The company added 10 stores during the quarter, taking its total store count to 387 from 377 in the September quarter.

Avenue Supermarts is a Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock. The ace investor holds a 37.22 per cent stake as of the September 2024 quarter shareholding pattern. Damani is also categorised as a company promoter. At the end of the September quarter, he held 24.22 crore shares.

