Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock Blue Dart Express shares slide 4% after disappointing Q4 results

Shares of logistics major Blue Dart Express, a Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock, fell sharply on Tuesday, May 27, as the company’s March quarter results failed to impress investors. The stock declined over 5 percent in intra-day trade, touching a low of ₹6,785.05, following a steep drop in net profit despite a rise in revenue.

Blue Dart Express reported a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹55.15 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), down from ₹77.78 crore in the same quarter last year. The company attributed the decline in profitability to rising expenses, which increased by 9.72 percent to ₹1,348.55 crore during the quarter.

Despite the bottom-line pressure, the company’s revenue from operations grew 7.13 percent YoY to ₹1,417.32 crore, compared to ₹1,322.87 crore a year ago. However, this revenue growth was insufficient to offset the cost pressures, leading to a subdued quarterly performance.

On a full-year basis, Blue Dart Express reported a 16.14 percent decline in profit to ₹252.42 crore for FY25, down from ₹301.01 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, total consolidated income for the year rose 8.3 percent to ₹5,762.16 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director of Blue Dart Express, highlighted the company’s continued investment in aviation capabilities and infrastructure. “Our focus in FY25 was on delivering consistency, maintaining service quality, and enhancing our offering strength with significant investments towards our aviation capabilities and infrastructure,” he said. Manuel added that many of these investments are front-loaded in anticipation of future growth and cost optimisation.

Looking ahead to FY26, the company remains cautiously optimistic amid external uncertainties. Manuel reaffirmed Blue Dart's commitment to expanding its network, advancing digital capabilities, and embedding sustainable practices.

Damani Holding Steady Ace investor and DMart founder Radhakishan Damani held 2,81,770 equity shares, or a 1.19 percent stake, in Blue Dart Express at the end of the March 2025 quarter. His continued presence as a shareholder suggests confidence in the company's long-term prospects despite the near-term hiccups.

Blue Dart Stock Performance The recent drop in share price has pushed the stock over 28 percent below its 52-week high of ₹9,483.85, recorded in September 2024. Blue Dart Express had touched its 52-week low of ₹5,500 in April 2025. Over the last one year, the stock has remained largely flat, with a marginal decline of around 3 percent.

However, there has been some short-term momentum in recent months. In May alone, the stock gained nearly 12 percent, building on a 1 percent uptick in April and a 2 percent rise in March. Prior to this recovery, the stock had been under pressure for five consecutive months.

