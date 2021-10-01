Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock rises 16% in one month. Experts see more gain

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: After the end of second quarter of FY22, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors' portfolio to find out their performing stocks, which can be selected as a value pick. For such retail investors, India Cements shares can be a good option to look at. This Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock surged from ₹175.90 to ₹201.20 apiece in last one month — logging near 16 per cent rise last month. However, stock experts are of the opinion that the stock is still bullish and it may go up to ₹250 in short-term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting India Cements share price rally; Dharmesh Shah, Research Analyst at Emkay Global Financial Services said, "Cement companies have announced a price hike of ₹15 to 25 per bag in the South and ₹10 to 15 per bag MoM (Month-on-Month) in other regions in September 2021 in order to arrest any further price decline. We expect the price hike to be absorbed in H2 with a demand recovery and rising utilization levels. Input cost inflation and seasonal correction in cement prices should keep margins under pressure in the near term; however, margins are likely to bounce back with demand/price recovery in H2FY22."

"We maintain our positive view on the cement sector based on robust earnings compounding and a structural RoIC reset, with medium-term demand growth visibility and calibrated supply additions," Dharmesh Shah of Emkay Global Financial Services said."

"We maintain our positive view on the cement sector based on robust earnings compounding and a structural RoIC reset, with medium-term demand growth visibility and calibrated supply additions," Dharmesh Shah of Emkay Global Financial Services said." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recommending investors to buy this Radhakishan Damani stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "India Cements shares have been added in Future & Option (F&O) today. It has given stellar returns in the last one month and has managed to give fresh breakout at ₹190. One can buy this counter at current market price for ₹225 and ₹250 targets maintaining stop loss at below ₹190."

Radhakishan Damani shareholding in India Cements

The 'Retail King of India' has both standalone investment and joint investment in India Cements. He has standalone 3,51,32,665 share of the company to his name while he holds 41,45,103 India Cements shares as joint investment with his younger brother Gopikishan Damani. Together these two Radhakishan Damni's shareholdings combine 12.38 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. Like his elder brother, Gopikishan Damani also has solo investment of 2,62,16,496 that is 8.46 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of India Cements.

