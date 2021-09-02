Radhakishan Damani portfolio: This stock dips 9% in one month. Should you buy?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading near its record high, retail investors are busy finding value picks. Even market experts are recommending stocks that are quality stock but available at discounted prices because all stocks haven't rallied in recent stock market rise. India Cement is one such stock which has gone through selloff pressure in the last one month to the tune of near 9 per cent. According to experts, this Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock is available at discounted price and one can buy this at current levels for immediate short-term target of ₹200 per equity share.

Asking investors to buy this Radhakishan Damani stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Indian Cement shares are available at discounted prices. One can initiate buying in the counter at current market levels for the immediate short-term target of ₹200. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹160 while taking this buy position in India Cement counter." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asking investors to buy this Radhakishan Damani stock; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Indian Cement shares are available at discounted prices. One can initiate buying in the counter at current market levels for the immediate short-term target of ₹200. However, one must maintain stop loss at ₹160 while taking this buy position in India Cement counter."

Highlighting the fundamentals in regard to India Cement; a Yes Securities report says, "Company’s contribution to sales from east has moved up from 4 per cent in Q1FY21 to 12 per cent in Q4FY21 and to 11 per cent in Q1FY22. For Maharashtra, it moved up from 11 per cent in Q1FY21 to 18 per cent in Q4FY21 and further inched up to 21 per cent in Q1FY22 on the backdrop of lower dispatches to southern market due to strict and longer lockdown aid higher capacity utilization."

