Radhakishan Damani portfolio: These two dividend stocks yield consistent cash for investors

Dividend Stocks: Dividend-paying stocks often attract long-term investors looking for a combination of regular income and capital appreciation. For ace investor Radhakishan Damani, whose portfolio is closely tracked by the market, companies with a consistent dividend-paying record feature alongside businesses with strong fundamentals. As of the March 2026 quarter, Damani continues to hold stakes in two companies that have rewarded shareholders with regular cash payouts over the years—VST Industries and Advani Hotels and Resorts India.

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As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Radhakishan Damani publicly holds 11 stocks with a net worth of over Rs. 194,225.9 Cr. Its biggest holding is Avenue Supermarts followed by VST Industries, Advani Hotels, Bhagiradha Chemicals, Aptech, mMangalam Organics and others.

A dividend is a portion of a company's profits distributed to shareholders, usually in cash, as a reward for their investment. Companies with stable earnings and healthy cash flows often pay dividends regularly, making them attractive to investors seeking steady income. Dividend yield, calculated as annual dividend per share divided by the current share price, indicates the return an investor earns from dividends alone.

VST Industries VST Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of cigarettes, tobacco and tobacco products.

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As of March 2026, Radhakishan Damani owned a 29.1% stake in the company, a holding that has remained unchanged since September 2024 after declining from 34.7% in the June 2024 quarter.

For FY26, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12 per share, with July 10, 2026, fixed as the record date. At the current market price, the stock offers a dividend yield of around 4.7%.

The company has declared 26 dividends since 2001, reflecting a long-standing track record of rewarding shareholders through regular cash distributions.

The stock has gained around 2% in 1 month, 30% in 3 months but fell 15% in 1 year.

Advani Hotels and Resorts India Incorporated in 1987, Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) operates in the hospitality sector. The company's sole property is the Caravela Beach Resort in Goa.

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Damani held a 4.18% stake in the company as of March 2026, with his shareholding remaining unchanged over the past eight quarters.

The company declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share with January 30, 2026, as the record date. This came after earlier payouts of ₹0.90 per share and ₹1 per share during FY25, taking the total dividend declared over the past 12 months to ₹1.90 per share.

Advani Hotels has declared 28 dividends since 2006, underlining its consistent history of returning cash to shareholders through dividends.

The stock has been flat in the last 1 month. It rose 13% in 3 months, but has lost 7% in 6 months and 11% in 1 year.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.