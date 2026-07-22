Ace investor Radhakishan Damani picks stake in this NBFC stock

Building a successful and resilient stock portfolio takes a few careful steps.
First, set clear investment goals and choose a strategy that aligns with your personal preferences. But it’s also important to be engaged in the market and your investments.
Learning from seasoned investors and following their tried-and-true methods can be beneficial. For instance, the renowned investor Radhakishan Daman is frequently quoted for his successful market strategies, which consistently garner attention.
In this editorial, we'll discuss a stock in which he has recently bought a stake.
Who is Radhakishan Damani?
Radhakishan Damani is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, businessman, and billionaire investor who founded India's mega-retail chain D-Mart.
Born on 15 March 1954 to an Indian Marwari family, born and brought up in Bikaner, Rajasthan, RK Damani is one of the few self-made billionaires in the country.