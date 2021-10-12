Radhakishan Damani raises shareholding in this cigarette company in Q2FY22

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Amid Indian benchmark indices soaring to new highs in July to September quarter, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors' portfolio to find out value picks. After the end of September 2021 quarter, listed companies are announcing their shareholding pattern, which is making retail investors' job easier. In this line, there is news for such investors as Radhakishan Damani has bought fresh stake in VST Industries in July to September 2021 quarter. The ace stock market investor bought 1.63 per cent stake in the cigarette maker and distributor company in personal capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Amid Indian benchmark indices soaring to new highs in July to September quarter, retail investors are busy scanning ace investors' portfolio to find out value picks. After the end of September 2021 quarter, listed companies are announcing their shareholding pattern, which is making retail investors' job easier. In this line, there is news for such investors as Radhakishan Damani has bought fresh stake in VST Industries in July to September 2021 quarter. The ace stock market investor bought 1.63 per cent stake in the cigarette maker and distributor company in personal capacity.

According to VST Industries shareholding pattern for Q2FY22, Radhakishan Damani holds 2,51,484 shares of the Hyderabad-headquartered company, which is 1.63 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's name was not in the individual shareholders' list. So, the ace investor bought these fresh shares in personal capacity in July to September period. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

According to VST Industries shareholding pattern for Q2FY22, Radhakishan Damani holds 2,51,484 shares of the Hyderabad-headquartered company, which is 1.63 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's name was not in the individual shareholders' list. So, the ace investor bought these fresh shares in personal capacity in July to September period. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}