Radhakishan Damani raises stake in this cement stock. Experts give 'buy' tag

Advising positional investors to hold India Cements shares for short to medium term; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The counter is in moving up sloping channel formation on a weekly time frame where it took support at lower trend line of the channel after a meaningful correction and manages to bounce back above its 200-DMA where ₹200 is an immediate and important hurdle; above this, we can expect a move towards upper trend line around ₹240 to ₹250 area. On the downside, ₹175 has become near term base; below this, the structure will become weak."

