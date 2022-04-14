As per the recent shareholding pattern released, Indian veteran investor and billionaire Radhakishan Damani has increased his shareholding in VST Industries through his investment arm Derive Trading and Resorts Private Ltd. during the fourth quarter (Q4).

The shareholding pattern on the BSE showed that Radhakishan Damani's Derive Trading has increased stake to 4.76% stake in January-March 2022 period from 4.68% equity in the previous quarter ending December 2021.

The investor also holds stake in VST Industries his own name as well as through his another investor arm Bright Star Investments Private Ltd, which remained unchanged at 1.63% and 25.95% as of March 2022, BSE data showed. In total, Damani holds 32.34% stake in the company from 32.26% equity in the previous quarter.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes. Shares of VST Industries are down over a per cent in a year's period, whereas the stock is almost flat in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Meanwhile, the ace investor has trimmed his stake in courier company Blue Dart Express in Q4FY22. He has cut down his stake in the company to 1.40% as of March 2022 from 1.47% in the December 2021 quarter. Blue Dart shares are up about 25% in the last one year and has gained a per cent this year (year-to-date).

Damani controls Avenue Supermarts, a Mumbai-based retailer specializing in low-priced consumer goods. The publicly traded business sells food, clothing and other consumer products in more than 200 DMart shops across India.

As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Radhakishan Damani publicly holds 14 stocks with a net worth of more than 177,727 crore, as per data by Trendlyne.