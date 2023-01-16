Radhakishan Damani's DMart shares hit 6-month low. Time for bottom-finishing?2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Radhakishan Damani's Avenue Supermarts has reported Q3 results, which is below market's expectations, believe experts
Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock DMart or Avenue Supermarts share price today hit 6 month low of ₹3645 apiece on NSE. This was the first trade session after the announcement of its third quarter results on Saturday. DMart share price today opened lower in early morning deals and went on to hit intraday low within few minutes of stock market's opening bell on Monday.
