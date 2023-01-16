Radhakishan Damani's DMart shares hit 6-month low. Time for bottom-finishing?

According to stock market experts, DMart Q3FY23 results have come below market estimates and hence sell off triggered immediately after the market's opening today. They said that DMart shares have immediate support placed at ₹3,500 whereas ₹3,250 to ₹3,300 levels would be a good accumulation zone for bottom finishers. They said that stock may bounce back strongly after the sell off and may fo up to ₹4,000 apiece levels in near term. They advised DMart shareholders to keep on accumulating after every big dip till the stock is trading above ₹3,200 apiece levels.