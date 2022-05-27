Bharat Chhoda and Harshal Mehta, Research Analyst at ICICI Direct said, "the company saw highest ever volume in March 2022 and expects the momentum to continue in Q1FY23 (peak season for breweries). Also, UBL is expected to see normalised peak quarter after a span of three years. Although near-term challenges remain (barley prices – which make up for 15% of input costs for UBL, is up 70% YoY, high single-digit inflation in glass), the management expects to lower the impact by taking price hikes in key states in the near term."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}