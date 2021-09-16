Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Amid Indian indices trading at record highs, stock market experts are recommending stock specific trade, where one should look at those quality shares that are still available at discounted price. To make this work easy, retail investors scan marquee investors' portfolio where they can find out some value picks. For information to such investors, market experts have given 'buy' tag to Trent shares — a Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock, which is below its 52-week high and it has given breakout at closing basis on yesterday. Radhakishan Damani's net worth in this scrip has risen to the tune of near 15 per cent in last one month and market experts are seeing more gains in the counter.

Highlighting upon the fundamentals of Trent share price; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Trent remains one of the biggest wealth creators and institutional investors' favorite stocks in the retail sector. It has witnessed a strong recovery after a tough period of Covid-19 and the company is expecting to return to normalcy by Q3 FY22. It has strong brand names under its umbrella and planning to expand its business where the outlook for the retail sector is looking promising in India. The unlocking theme is picking up and the worry of Covid-19 cases is diminishing in India where the retail sector is a major beneficiary of this."

Speaking on Trent share price forecast; Rahul Sharma, Co-founder at Equity99 said, "Westside, Zudio, Star-Hypermarket, Landmark & Zara Retail format operator Trent Ltd is a Tata Group company. The company is almost debt-free with a DE ratio of 0.13. The company maintains a healthy dividend payout of 19.63 per cent. The company has been consistently generating positive operating cash flows and for FY21 it has generated the highest ever Operating CF of ₹374 crore. The company`s Cash conversion cycle also improved from 62 days in FY20 to 40 days in FY21. Both FIIs & DIIs increased their stakes in the company on June 21 quarter. FIIs raised their share from 29.90 per cent to 30.28 per cent and DIIs from 10.27 per cent to 10.68 per cent."

Advising investors to buy this Radhakishan Damani portfolio stock for immediate short-term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at choice Broking said, "One can buy this counter for an immediate short-term target of ₹1050 to ₹1100 maintaining stop loss at ₹950. The stock has given breakout at ₹1000 yesterday and looks positive on chart pattern."

Suggesting investors to hold the counter for medium-term; Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart said, "Technically, Trent shares are continuing its move of higher top and higher bottom formation since March 2020 and have witnessed a breakout of the bullish cup and handle formation where ₹1040 to ₹1050 is an immediate resistance zone; above this, we can expect a rally towards ₹1200 level. On the downside, ₹970 to ₹940 is an immediate demand zone while ₹850 will be critical support at any major correction."

Radhakishan Damani shareholding in Trent

The marquee investor has invested in Trent through his company Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited. As per the shareholding pattern of Trent for April to June 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's Derive Trading and Resorts Private Limited holds 54,21,131 Trent shares, which is around 1.52 per cent of the net company shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

