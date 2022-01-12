Radhakishan Damani trims stake in healthcare company. Mutual funds, FPI follow

OPEN APP
Radhakishan Damaniportfolio: As per shareholding pattern of the company for December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 48,27,004 shares or 9.43 per cent stake whereas in September 2021 quarter it used to hold 49,49,496 shares or 9.67 per cent stake of the company.
 Updated: 12 Jan 2022, 02:11 PM IST

  • Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Ace investor's company Star Investments holds 6,31,681 shares or 1.23 per cent stake in December 2021 quarter whereas in Q2FY22, it used to hold 7,11,274 or 1.39 per cent stake in the company

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Ace investor has cut down his stake in Metropolis Healthcare company during October to December 2021 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of the healthcare company for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's company Star Investments stake in the company stands at 1.23 per cent, which was at 1.39 per cent in September 2021 quarter. In fact mutual funds and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also curtailed down their stake in the company, reveals Metropolis Healthcare shareholding pattern for recently ended Q3FY22.

Radhakishan Damani share holding in Metropolis Healthcare

According to Metropolis Healthcare shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's Star Investments holds 6,31,681 shares or 1.23 per cent stake in December 2021 quarter whereas in Q2FY22, it used to hold 7,11,274 or 1.39 per cent stake in the company. So, it is clear from Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of the healthcare company that Radhakishan Damani sold out 0.16 per cent stake or 79,593 Metropolis Healthcare shares.

Mutual funds, FPI follow

In Q3 FY2021-22, mutual funds and FPIs have also trimmed their stake in the company. As per shareholding pattern of the company for December 2021 quarter, mutual funds hold 48,27,004 shares or 9.43 per cent stake whereas in September 2021 quarter it used to hold 49,49,496 shares or 9.67 per cent stake of the company.

Similarly, FPIs cut down their stake in the company during October to December 2021 quarter from 1,57,19,148 shares or 30.72 per cent stake to 1,53,83,857 or 30.60 per cent stake in the company.

