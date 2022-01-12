Radhakishan Damani trims stake in healthcare company. Mutual funds, FPI follow

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Radhakishan Damani portfolio: Ace investor has cut down his stake in Metropolis Healthcare company during October to December 2021 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of the healthcare company for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's company Star Investments stake in the company stands at 1.23 per cent, which was at 1.39 per cent in September 2021 quarter. In fact mutual funds and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have also curtailed down their stake in the company, reveals Metropolis Healthcare shareholding pattern for recently ended Q3FY22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Metropolis Healthcare shareholding pattern for December 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani's Star Investments holds 6,31,681 shares or 1.23 per cent stake in December 2021 quarter whereas in Q2FY22, it used to hold 7,11,274 or 1.39 per cent stake in the company. So, it is clear from Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of the healthcare company that Radhakishan Damani sold out 0.16 per cent stake or 79,593 Metropolis Healthcare shares. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mutual funds, FPI follow

Similarly, FPIs cut down their stake in the company during October to December 2021 quarter from 1,57,19,148 shares or 30.72 per cent stake to 1,53,83,857 or 30.60 per cent stake in the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

