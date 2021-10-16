Radhakishan Damani has been continuously trimming stake in Blue Dart — a courier delivery service provider company. This is surprising for the market observers as the stock has delivered multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year. In July to September 2021 quarter, Radhakishan Damani brought down his shareholding in the company from 1.68 per cent to 1.47 per cent, selling out 50,000 Blue Dart shares in Q2FY22.

Radhakishan Damani shareholding in Blue Dart

As per the shareholding pattern of Blue Dart for Q2FY22, Radhakishan Damani has investments in Blue Dart through his company Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd. In recently ended September 2021 quarter, Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd holds 3,48,770 or 1.47 per cent stake in the company whereas in April to June 2021 quarter, right Star Investments Pvt Ltd held 3,98,770 Blue Dart shares or 1.68 per cent stake in the company. This means Radhakishan Damani sold out 50,000 company shares during July to September 2021 quarter.

It would be interesting to know that Radhakishan Damani has been trimming his stake in Blue Dart since June 2020 quarter. In June 2020 quarter, he brought down his stake in the company from 3.35 per cent to 3.11 per cent, which later on to go down at 2.26 per cent, 1.97 per cent, 1.96 per cent, and 1.68 per cent in September 2020 quarter, December 2020 quarter, March 2021 quarter and June 2021 quarter.

Radhakishan Damani trimming stake in Blue Dart is surprising as the stock has delivered multibagger return in last one year. Blue Dart share price history suggests that its shares have surged from ₹3,101.10 to ₹6,525 per share levels — logging around 110 per cent surge in last one year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.