Radhakishan Damani trims stake in this stock despite 110% return in one year

It would be interesting to know that Radhakishan Damani has been trimming his stake in Blue Dart since June 2020 quarter. In June 2020 quarter, he brought down his stake in the company from 3.35 per cent to 3.11 per cent, which later on to go down at 2.26 per cent, 1.97 per cent, 1.96 per cent, and 1.68 per cent in September 2020 quarter, December 2020 quarter, March 2021 quarter and June 2021 quarter.