Radhika Gupta recommends ‘favourite’ Nifty 500 index for smart investment, says delivers three benefits. Take a look

Edelweiss Mutual Funds Chief Radhika Gupta took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to suggest her “favourite” Nifty index investment.

The successful investor has a prolific social media presence and is known for sharing experiences and advice with her followers online, including her philosophy on savings, investments, SIPs, and stock market fundas.

‘Right balance between risk and return’ Sharing her pick, Radhika Gupta wrote, “The Nifty500 space is expanding with diverse passive options. Finding the right balance between risk and return, while using factors smartly is the key. My favourite index in this space is Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50.”

On her reasning she added, “It's a long name but it delivers three things: 1. Simplicity of multi cap portfolios; 2. Quality needed in mid and small; and 3. The element of momentum that as a style has a proven track record.”

She also attached market data tracking the particular index's performance against other indices; and in a disclosure, noted that her company Edelweiss MF has the first and only index fund and ETF in this space.

Radhika Gupta on what you should spend money on… Earlier on July 24, Radhika Gupta, who is a well-known proponent of systematic investment plans i.e. SIPs, advocated for spending your money another way. Writing on X, she noted that the fruits of hardwork are also to be enjoyed, not only saved.

She admitted that while it is her job to sell SIPs, she also advovates for people to “enjoy the fruits of your hardwork” and find a good middle ground between spending and saving or investing. “At the end of the day, life is not a race of who has the highest NAV of most rupees, but who has lived most joyfully. The middle path exists, and it is good one,” she noted.

Radhika Gupta on blindly following finfluencers, stability of SIPs Prior to this, in June, she cautioned ordinary investors against looking for high returns without understanding the risks, noting that finfluencers use “fear of missing our” or FOMO to push “crazy investment opportunities” that are meant for more seasoned players.

She has also extensively batted for SIPs as a mode of investment that crores of common investors use to put their collective trust in the mutual funds market.