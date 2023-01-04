Radiant Cash Management shares list at premium. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 12:41 PM IST
- Radiant Cash Management share price made its debut on Dalal Street at premium against its price band of ₹94 apiece
Radiant Cash Management shares have made a positive debut on Dalal Street and the stock surged to its intraday high of ₹116.70 apiece on BSE after listing at ₹99.30 levels. However, profit booking soon triggered in the NBFC stock and it is currently available at a price of ₹106.50 on BSE, around 7.50 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹94 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started